Indian shares edge higher on metal gains

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Thursday, helped by gains in automobile and metal stocks, while broader Asian markets were muted on growing concerns over the Chinese economy.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.14% at 17,099.80 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.15% to 57,425.28.

Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd (MAHM.NS) and JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) were among the top performers on the Nifty 50, gaining 0.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

The Nifty Metal index (.NIFTYMET) climbed 0.78%, rising about 2.8% so far this week after a 2.9% gain last week.

