Indian shares slip as Reliance, IT stocks weigh

BENGALURU, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares were a tad lower on Friday, as losses in tech firms and Reliance Industries outweighed advances in metal stocks, although a budget-driven rally kept the blue-chip indexes on course for their first weekly gain in three weeks.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.08% at 17,546.2, as of 0441 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.14% to 58,706.66.

The indexes were set for weekly gains of more than 2.5% each, after a high-spending federal budget aimed at boosting the pandemic-hit economy.

"With the budget now behind us, the market will focus on inflation and interest rates and is likely to remain rangebound," said Siddhartha Khemka, head of retail research at Motilal Oswal Securities.

"We are seeing some pressure in tech stocks after Facebook share drop, and that may affect sentiment in domestic markets as well."

Facebook owner Meta Platforms (FB.O) plummeted more than 26% on Thursday in the largest single-day slide in value by a U.S. company, and dragged the Nasdaq down 3.7%.

Meanwhile, oil prices surged on supply fears, keeping investors on edge over prospects that interest rates will rise to curb inflationary pressures. The European Central Bank and the Bank of England have already delivered hawkish surprises.

In Mumbai, Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), India's most valuable company, lost 1.2%. The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) fell as much as 1.5% before recouping some losses.

Two-wheeler makers Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) and TVS Motor (TVSM.NS) slipped up to 1.9% each after Thursday's sharp gains.

Oil major ONGC (ONGC.NS) jumped 3.2%.

Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilizers (RSTC.NS), National Fertilizers (NAFT.NS), Madras Fertilizers (MDFT.NS), and Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore (FCTL.NS) rose between 1.7% and 4.5%, after Reuters reported India was in talks with Russia for a fertiliser import deal. read more

Tata Steel climbed 2.7% ahead of its quarterly results. The Nifty Metal index (.NIFTYMET) rose as much as 2.1%.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Subhranshu Sahu

