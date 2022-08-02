Indian shares edge lower to track broader market

BENGALURU, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday, after four straight sessions of gains, weighed by metal stocks amid a weaker Asian market over recession worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.34% at 17280.55, as of 0347 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.25% to 57,968.04.

Domestic equities slipped as oil prices extended losses from the previous session, heightening investor fears of a recession due to weak manufacturing data in China, Europe and the United States.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Meanwhile, India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told parliament on Monday the country will not slip into recession or stagflation, after opposition parties raised concerns about rising inflation and its impact on the economy. read more

In domestic trading, the Nifty metal index (.NIFTYMET) fell 1.2% and was the worst performing sub-index. If the losses hold, it is set to snap four straight sessions of gains.

Cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) rose over 2% after the company late on Monday reported a 38% year-on-year jump in quarterly profit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.