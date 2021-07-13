Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares end higher as inflation data eases policy tightening worries

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, driven by gains in financials, as a lower-than-expected rise in June inflation eased concerns over policy tightening by the central bank.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended 0.76% higher at 15,812.35 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.76% to 52,769.73.

Retail inflation in the country rose less than expected in June at 6.26%, strengthening the view that the central bank could keep policy rates at current levels to support an economy hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. read more

While the monthly inflation print was above the upper range of the central bank's 2%-6% target, price pressures appeared to be easing, economists said. read more

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) ended 1.34% higher, its sixth session of gains in eight. Shares of ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) firmed 2.9%, while HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) advanced 2.7% and was among the top boosts to the index.

The Nifty finance index (.NIFTYFIN) rose 1.48%.

The Nifty realty index (.NIFTYREAL) was up 0.38% and the Nifty Infra index (.NIFTYINFR) 0.54% higher. The indexes have so far this year gained 21% and 20%, respectively, as the shift to working from home fuels interest in the sectors.

Drugmaker Sun Pharmaceutical (SUN.NS) rose 2.2%, helping the Nifty Pharma index (.NIPHARM) close 0.61% higher.

The Nifty Auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) rose 0.57%, driven by gains in Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors (TAMO.NS), which gained 1.1%.

Meanwhile, the benchmark 10-year bond yield closed down 2 basis points at 6.20%, while the partially convertible rupee ended at 74.4925/5025 per dollar against its Monday close of 74.57.

Sentiment globally also got a boost from better-than-expected Chinese export data that helped global markets touch record levels.

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

