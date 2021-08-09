Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares end higher as IT stocks, banks gain

A broker trades on his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares closed higher on Monday on the back of gains in information technology and financial stocks, while automaker Mahindra & Mahindra firmed following an upbeat earnings report last week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 0.12% at 16,258.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 0.23% higher to 54,402.85.

Domestic equities scaled record highs last week and notched a weekly gain of 3% thanks to a string of strong corporate earnings reports and the central bank's decision to keep interest rates unchanged.

Leading the gains on the Nifty on Monday, automaker Mahindra & Mahindra (MAHM.NS) and financial services firm Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) added 2.2% and 1.7%, respectively.

Mahindra reported a profit for the first quarter on Friday as demand for passenger vehicles and tractors improved. read more

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) ended 0.44% higher, with Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) and Tech Mahindra Ltd (TEML.NS) rising 0.8% and 1.8%, respectively.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) and Nifty Private Bank index (.NIFPVTBNK) gained 0.61% and 0.69%, respectively.

Shares of tyre maker MRF Ltd (MRF.NS) ended 1.1% higher after the company reported a rise in June-quarter profit and revenue.

Industrial machine parts maker Rolex Rings (ROLE.NS) closed 29.7% higher in its market debut.

On the other hand, Nifty's metal (.NIFTYMET) and energy sub-indexes ended down 1.87% and 0.72%, respectively.

Globally, shares treaded water as sharp falls in gold and oil prices briefly spooked sentiment.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

