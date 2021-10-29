Indian shares extend fall as public sector stocks weigh; IRCTC slumps 10%

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell further on Friday as state-controlled firms dropped, with IRCTC diving 10% on the Railway Ministry's decision to share half of revenue from service charge on online tickets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 1.3% and 1.16% to 17,653 and 59,291.56, respectively, by 0354 GMT.

The public sector enterprises index (.NIFTYPSE) fell 2.8% and was the top loser among sub-indexes.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) (INIR.NS) said on Thursday the Railway Ministry had decided to share 50% of revenue earned from convenience fee collected by the company.

Shares of InterGlobe Aviation Ltd (INGL.NS), which operates India's biggest airline, fell 4.6% after the company posted a bigger quarterly loss on Thursday and warned that steep fuel prices were a concern. read more

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

