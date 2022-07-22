Indian shares extend gains as banks, auto stocks advance

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, July 22 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose for a sixth straight session on Friday, and were set for their best week since mid-March, boosted by gains in banking and auto stocks on the back of strong earnings expectations.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.45% to 16,680, as of 0403 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.43% at 55,920.97. Both the indexes closed at their highest levels in more than six weeks on Thursday and have gained nearly 4% so far this week.

The Nifty bank index (.NSEBANK) rose 0.84%, while the auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) was up 0.81%.

Shares of Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals (GSFC.NS) jumped 8.4% on strong June-quarter earnings, while Quick Heal Technologies (QUIC.NS) rose 8.8% after approving a share buyback plan.

A bunch of Nifty 50 companies, including Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), UltraTech Cement (ULTC.NS) and JSW Steel (JSTL.NS), will report their earnings later in the day.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

