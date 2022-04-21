Indian shares extend gains, Reliance Industries hits record high

Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, April 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Thursday, on track for a second consecutive day of gains, with investors buying stocks across the board and as Reliance Industries hit an all-time high.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.64% at 17,242.05, as of 0347 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.61% to 57,389.03. Both the indexes rose sharply in the previous session as beaten-down technology stocks rebounded and Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) advanced.

On Thursday, all major Nifty sub-indexes rose, with Nifty's small-cap index (.NIFSMCP100) adding 1.25% and the mid-cap index (.NIMDCP50) rising 0.9%.

Reliance extended gains to a third straight session and rose as much as 1.94%. Morgan Stanley raised its target price on the stock to 3,253 rupees ($42.61) from 2,926 rupees.

IT services provider HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) and food and beverage company Nestle India (NEST.NS), however, fell 0.3% and 1.5%, respectively, ahead of reporting their quarterly results.

($1 = 76.3520 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.