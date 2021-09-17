Skip to main content

Indian shares extend record momentum on banking boost

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, Sept 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares scaled record highs on Friday and were set to post a weekly gain of more than 1%, as banking stocks jumped a day after the country's finance minister laid out details for the establishment of a bad bank.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.52% to 17,721.0 by 0357 GMT, having hit a record of 17,741.05 earlier. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 0.58% higher at 59,482.2, a shade lower than the all-time high of 59,550.88.

A sub-index for banking stocks (.NSEBANK) extended gains from the previous session and rose to its highest level ever, after the government announced a 306.00 billion rupees ($4.16 bln) guarantee programme for securities to be issued by a newly incorporated "bad bank."

Meanwhile, Biocon Ltd (BION.NS) jumped more than 3% after the biopharmaceutical company's unit said it would offer a 15% stake to vaccine giant Serum Institute Life Sciences, at a post-money valuation of about $4.9 billion.

Financial services provider Poonawalla Fincorp (POON.NS) fell about 5%, a day after the company's managing director resigned. On Wednesday, India's market regulator had banned him and seven others from the securities market for alleged insider trading. read more

($1 = 73.5200 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

