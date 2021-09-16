Skip to main content

India

Indian shares extends record rally; Vodafone Idea surges

BENGALURU, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares extended their record runs on Thursday, as a surge in bank stocks boosted the broader index, while debt-laden Vodafone Idea soared after the federal government announced a support package for telecom companies.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended 0.6% higher at 17,629.5, having cleared a record level of 17,644.6 earlier, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) ended 0.7% higher at 59,141.16 after hitting an all-time peak of 59,204.29.

The subindex for public sector banks (.NIFTYPSU) surged over 5% to its highest in over two months, while the broader sector for banking stocks (.NSEBANK) advanced over 2% to a record high.

Meanwhile, the country's finance minister, due to address media at 5 p.m. local time (1130 GMT) on Thursday, is likely to give details on the creation of a government-funded 'bad bank', a source told Reuters.

Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS) notched its best day in over a year, jumping as much as 28.5% a day after the government approved a relief package for the telecom sector. read more

Banks with exposure to the cash-strapped firm also jumped. IDFC First Bank (IDFB.NS), Yes Bank (YESB.NS) and IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS), which, as per Nomura, have exposure to Vodafone Idea at 3%, 2.4% and 1.7% of their loan books, respectively, climbed between 12.6% and 18.5%.

The subindex for consumer goods stocks (.NIFTYFMCG) jumped as much as 2.2% to a record high, with ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) gaining as much as 8.2% to lead gains in the sector.

ITC "seems to have caught the eye of investors", said Likhita Chepa, a senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research, adding that the company was standing out against its "over-bought peers" in the sector.

Gains were also made across sectors, with the Nifty mid-cap (.NIFMDCP100) and small-cap (.NIFSMCP100) indexes rising about 0.4% and 0.2%, respectively.

Auto stocks (.NIFTYAUTO) ended 0.5% higher, with auto parts maker Bosch Ltd (BOSH.NS) rising 4.8% a day after the government announced an incentive scheme for the automobile sector. read more

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel

