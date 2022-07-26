Indian shares fall ahead of blue-chip earnings, Axis Bank slips

BENGALURU, July 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Tuesday ahead of a raft of blue-chip earnings, led by declines in technology stocks as investors braced for a likely big U.S. interest rate hike this week.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.51% at 16,545.6, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.49% to 55,493.31.

Stocks in Asia were on tenterhooks as markets awaited a likely 75-basis-point Federal Reserve interest rate increase later this week amid surging inflation, while a profit warning from U.S. retailer Walmart dampened sentiment.

In Mumbai, private lender Axis Bank (AXBK.NS) slid 1.9% despite a beat on quarterly profit, as analysts flagged soft loan growth.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) declined the most among sub-indexes, slipping up to 1.4%.

Helping cut losses on the Nifty 50 was a 3.7% rise in non-bank lender Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) on plans to issue bonus shares and split its stock.

Nifty 50 components Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS), Asian Paints (ASPN.NS) and Larsen & Toubro (LART.NS) will report their results later in the day.

Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.