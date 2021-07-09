Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

Indian shares fall as financials, autos drag; Delta worries pile up

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 9 (Reuters) - Indian shares were muted on Friday, hurt by a drag in financial and auto stocks, while sentiment was dented by a slowing pace of vaccination in some states and a global spread of the Delta variant of COVID-19.

As of 0508 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.29% at 15,833.90, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) dipped 0.26% to 52,916.30. The broader Nifty 50 index is trading below its 21-day moving average, signalling an impending downward trend in the market.

Major lenders HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) declined 0.9% and 0.8%, respectively, and were the top drags on the Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) that fell 0.9%.

The Nifty Auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) extended losses, falling 0.54%. For the week so far, it shed 2.52%.

Among global markets, Asian shares hit a two-month low as the global spread of the Delta virus variant left investors worried of a stalled worldwide economic recovery.

Software services giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) shares fell as much as 1.5% after the company reported a 29% jump in June-quarter net profit on Thursday. Analysts, however had expected a profit of 93.72 billion rupees, slightly above the company's reported figure of 90.08 billion rupees. read more

Bharat Dynamics (BARA.NS) added 4.4% after the firm won a 4.99 billion rupees ($66.79 million) contract for supply of Akash missile to the Indian Air Force.

($1 = 74.7100 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

India

India · 3:44 AM UTCIndia reports 43,393 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

India on Friday reported 43,393 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry, with active cases at 458,727.

