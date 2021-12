Indian shares fall on global inflation worries; IT stocks shine

BENGALURU, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower on Friday as warnings from central banks over rising global inflation spooked investors, with auto and banking stocks leading the decline.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.3% to 17,202 by 0353 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was down 0.26% at 57,753.60, with losses capped by gains in IT stocks.

The Bank of England on Thursday became the world's first major central bank to raise interest rates since the coronavirus pandemic hammered the global economy, and warned of higher inflation after the U.S. Federal Reserve signalled that raging inflation was its biggest risk. read more

The Nifty auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) and the banking index (.NSEBANK) were top drags, falling 0.94% and 0.8%, respectively.

Meanwhile, the Nifty information technology services index (.NIFTYIT) rose 2.05% and was the lone sectoral gainer after Accenture Plc (ACN.N) forecast better-than-expected second-quarter revenue and raised its annual business outlook. read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.