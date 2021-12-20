Indian shares fall over 1% on Omicron surge threat
BENGALURU, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Monday as a surge in global Omicron COVID-19 cases threatened to roil economic recovery, while shares of Future Group companies jumped after the country's antitrust agency suspended its deal with Amazon.com.
The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 1.4% to 16,745 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was down 1.4% at 56,235.04.
The Netherlands went into lockdown on Sunday and the possibility of more COVID-19 restrictions being imposed ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays loomed over several European countries as the Omicron variant spreads rapidly. read more
Shares of Future Retail (FRTL.NS) jumped 18% after India's antitrust agency suspended Amazon.com's 2019 deal with Future Group on Friday, potentially denting the U.S. e-commerce giant's attempts to block the sale of Future's retail assets to Reliance Industries (RELI.NS). read more
