Indian shares fall over 3% as Ukraine tensions escalate

A man watches a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, September 29, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares plunged more than 3% on Thursday, as investors fled risk assets after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a special military operation in Ukraine's Donbass region.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 2.45% at 16,644.40 by 0346 GMT and the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 2.55% lower at 55,773.81. Both indexes opened more than 3% lower and were headed for their longest losing run since March 2020, down for a seventh straight session.

Explosions rocked the breakaway eastern Ukrainian city of Donetsk after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorised a military operation on Thursday in what could be the start of war in Europe over Russia's demands for an end to NATO's eastward expansion. read more

In Mumbai, the Nifty Realty index (.NIFTYREAL) and the Nifty public sector bank index (.NIFTYPSU) were the top losers, shedding more than 3% each.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

