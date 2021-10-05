Skip to main content

India

Indian shares fall as tech, finance stocks lead losses

1 minute read

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Tuesday, led by tech and finance stocks and amid a global selloff over concerns rising oil prices might hamper economic activity.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.13% to 17.668.4, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was down 0.12% at 59,228.3 by 0351 GMT.

Nifty's IT index (.NIFTYIT) fell the most among major sub-indexes, down 0.88% early on Monday, led by tech companies Mphasis (MBFL.NS), HCL (HCLI.NS) and Mindtree (MINT.NS), all down between 1.06% and 1.7%.

Energy stocks (.NIFTYENR), however, advanced 1.3%, led by a 4.3% rise in Indian oil and gas explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS).

Asian shares suffered heavy losses early on Tuesday following a broad selloff on Wall Street, as investors worried about inflation due to supply chain disruptions and the rally in energy prices.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:28 AM UTC

Delayed recovery greatest risk to pandemic-hit Indian economy: Reuters poll

India's economic recovery from pandemic-related shutdowns is at risk of a further delay in the six months that are left of this fiscal year, according to economists in a Reuters poll, who expect elevated inflation to hold or accelerate, not fall.

India
Indian shares fall as tech, finance stocks lead losses
India
India says it will investigate Pandora Papers cases
India
India asks Coal India to invest in electric vehicles, charging pods
India
In India's city of silk sarees, rising prices pose risk to nascent recovery