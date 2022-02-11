Indian shares fall as U.S. inflation data triggers aggressive Fed rate hike fears

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Indian shares fell over 1% on Friday, in line with global markets after strong U.S. inflation data drove fears of an aggressive rate hike by the Federal Reserve.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 1.1% to 17,408.65, as of 0346 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was down 1.1% at 58,289.21.

The Indian central bank on Thursday maintained its dovish stance and said continued policy support was warranted to help the recovery in Indian economy. read more

Asian share markets fell on Friday after U.S. markets overnight had sold off more aggressively after U.S. consumer prices rose solidly in January, leading to the biggest annual increase in inflation in 40 years.

Shares of two-wheeler maker Hero Motocorp (HROM.NS) fell 2.3% after reporting a fall in quarterly profit.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.