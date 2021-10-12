Skip to main content

India

Indian shares flat as auto rally offsets IT, bank losses

1 minute read

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched away from record levels and were muted early on Tuesday, as auto stocks gained for a fourth straight session and offset losses in IT firms and some private banks.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.08% at 17,963.60, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.03% at 60,163.01 by 0348 GMT. Both indexes had scaled record peaks in the previous session.

IT stocks led losses on Tuesday, falling for a second session, with the Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) down 0.7%. Shares of HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) fell nearly 2% and were among the top losers on the blue-chip index.

Lender ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) fell nearly 1% and was the top drag to Nifty's private bank index (.NIFPVTBNK), which lost 0.35%.

Nifty automakers (.NIFTYAUTO) added 0.76% as Tata Motors (TAMO.NS) extended gains for a fourth straight session, a day after the Jaguar Land Rover maker said global wholesales in the second quarter were up 24% from a year earlier.

Asian shares inched lower and the MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) fell 0.9% as a global energy shortage blighted investor sentiment and intensified inflationary fears.

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:32 AM UTC

Indian shares flat as auto rally offsets IT, bank losses

Indian shares inched away from record levels and were muted early on Tuesday, as auto stocks gained for a fourth straight session and offset losses in IT firms and some private banks.

India
India's Zostel asks regulator to reject SoftBank-backed Oyo's IPO filing
India
India's Adani Ports to stop handling containers from Iran, Pakistan, Afghanistan
India
India orders power firms to boost supply to Delhi
India
India, China trade blame for break down in border talks