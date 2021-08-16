Indian shares flat on cautious Asian markets; SpiceJet dives

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Monday, as cautious investors weighed a possible slowdown in the world's second-largest economy, while budget carrier SpiceJet dropped after reporting a wider quarterly loss.

By 0403 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.06% at 16,519.70 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.05% to 55,411.63. Both the indexes had closed at record highs on Friday and posted a weekly gain of more than 1%.

In broader Asian markets, equities made a cautious start to the week on Monday after a raft of Chinese data showed a surprisingly sharp slowdown. read more

SpiceJet (SPJT.NS) fell as much as 16.7% after the company reported a quarterly net loss of 7.29 billion rupees ($98.13 million), compared with a loss of 5.93 billion rupees a year ago.

Investors are also eyeing stock market debuts by four companies — Devyani International (DEVY.NS), Krsnaa Diagnostics (KRSN.NS), Windlas Biotech (WINL.NS) and Exxaro Tiles (EXXA.NS).

($1 = 74.2900 Indian rupees)

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.