Indian shares flat as gains in auto stocks offset tech losses
BENGALURU, July 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares kicked off July largely unchanged on Thursday, as gains in automaker stocks were offset by losses in heavyweight information technology companies.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.08% to 15,734.45 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.01% to 52,486.29 by 0408 GMT.
Both indexes gained about 1% in June, helped by declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.
Indian drugmaker Zydus Cadila (CADI.NS) said on Thursday it has applied to the country's drug regulator for emergency use approval of its COVID-19 vaccine, which showed a 66.6% efficacy against positive cases in an interim analysis. read more
Automaker stocks were in focus, as companies released their sales numbers for June.
The Nifty Auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) rose 1.3%. Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS) jumped 2.1% after posting higher June sales versus a year ago. Mahindra and Mahindra (MAHM.NS) was up 1.9% ahead of its sales data. Both stocks were the top two percentage gainers on the Nifty 50.
The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) fell 0.56% after posting gains on Wednesday.
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea (VODA.NS) fell 6.5% after the company's March-quarter loss widened and revenue fell compared with the previous quarter.
Broader Asian markets were subdued, weighed by worries about new coronavirus infections and fresh lockdowns.
