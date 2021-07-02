Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Indian shares flat as Hero MotoCorp, Reliance offset tech losses

2 minute read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, February 26, 2016. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/File Photo

BENGALURU, July 2 (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged on Friday, as gains in Hero MotoCorp and Reliance Industries were offset by losses in heavyweight information technology stocks.

By 0400 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.02% at 15,676.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.04% to 52,299.41.

While declining COVID-19 cases, easing of curbs and a surge in vaccinations have helped the indexes hit record highs recently, they've struggled this week amid a lack of fresh domestic triggers, and are on track to post a weekly loss of more than 1%.

India's largest motorbike maker Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) gained as much as 1.6% after posting higher sales for June.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) rose 0.7%, continuing its recovery after a recent 5-day streak of losses.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) fell 0.5%, and was on track for its second straight session of losses.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) added 0.1%.

The Reserve Bank of India said in its Financial Stability Report on Thursday that the impact of the pandemic on the balance sheet of banks has not been as severe as projected earlier.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:54 AM UTCIndia's daily COVID-19 deaths rise by 853, toll crosses 400,000

India reported 853 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed on Friday, taking its total toll beyond 400,000.

IndiaIndian shares flat as Hero MotoCorp, Reliance offset tech losses
IndiaSome European countries to allow travellers from India inoculated with Covishield - Indian govt sources
IndiaIndia's factory activity shrinks for first time in 11 months amid COVID-19 crisis
IndiaIndian crypto exchanges flounder as banks cut ties after RBI frown