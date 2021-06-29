Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

Indian shares flat as Reliance offsets losses in financial stocks

Brokers trade at their computer terminals at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai January 6, 2015. REUTERS/Shailesh Andrade/Files

BENGALURU, June 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares were largely unchanged on Tuesday, as losses in financial stocks were countered by gains in heavyweight Reliance Industries, which was on track to snap a five-day losing streak.

By 0356 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.06% at 15,805.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.05% to 52,711.15.

Keeping sentiment in check were industry leaders and economists' views that India's new federal guarantees on bank loans to small businesses and tourism sectors, announced by the finance minister on Monday, would not be sufficient to boost economic growth. read more

In global markets, broader Asian shares edged lower on concerns over new coronavirus outbreaks in the region, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) slipping 0.11%.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) fell 0.56%. HDFC Life Insurance Co (HDFL.NS) lost 1.44% and was among the top percentage losers on the Nifty 50. Media reports said the company's promoter Standard Life is selling a 3.46% stake in the insurer at a discount to HDFC Life's Monday closing price.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) provided support to the market, gaining 0.57%.

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

