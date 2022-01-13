Indian shares flat as TCS, Infosys negate losses in Wipro, lenders

People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged on Thursday as losses in Wipro and private banks were offset by strength in Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services after the technology firms logged strong third-quarter numbers and projected tech spending to continue.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.06% to 18,224.35 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) added 0.06% to 61,195.93.

Tech giants Infosys (INFY.NS) and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS.NS) jumped 1.5% each and were the top gainers on the Nifty 50 index.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Infosys on Wednesday lifted its revenue outlook for the financial year to end-March 2022, while TCS reported a 12.3% rise in quarterly profit. read more

However, peer Wipro slid 4% and was the top percentage loser on the Nifty 50 index after it posted a near flat net profit. read more

Private sector lenders also weighed on the markets, with Nifty's private bank index (.NIFPVTBNK) falling 0.45%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.