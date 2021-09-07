Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares flat as tech stocks offset gains in metals

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged in early trade on Tuesday, after closing at record highs for three straight sessions, as weaker technology and financial stocks negated gains in metal and consumer products.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.08% at 17,364.35 by 0359 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.1% to 58,236.83.

Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS) and JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS) were among the top performers on the Nifty 50, gaining more than 1% each. Wipro Ltd (WIPR.NS) and State Bank of India (SBI.NS) were among top losers on the index, shedding nearly 0.60%.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

