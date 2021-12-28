Skip to main content
India

Indian shares gain as energy, banks advance

1 minute read

A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 13, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Energy firms and bank stocks drove Indian shares higher on Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat global risk sentiment in the absence of major domestic triggers.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.66% at 17,196 by 0350 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.67% to 57,803.59.

The Nifty energy index (.NIFTYENR) rose 1%, while the bank index (.NSEBANK) gained 0.7%.

Authorities in Britain and France have held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed even as cases surge. read more

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders held on to riskier currencies and asset classes like equities.

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

