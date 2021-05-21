Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

IndiaIndian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited

Reuters
1 minute read

A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai, India, June 29, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian shares rose on Friday, helped by a rebound in financial stocks, as investors awaited quarterly earnings results from State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender by assets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.55% to 14,987.85 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.57% to 49,845.78.

Investor sentiment was also helped by a rise in broader Asian markets, following overnight gains on Wall Street as fears receded about inflation and an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index (.NSEBANK) rose 1.13% after a more than 1% drop on Thursday. Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) and ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

State Bank of India (SBI.NS) rose 1.3% ahead of its March-quarter results. The lender is expected to report a jump in net profit.

State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd (HPCL.NS) rose 7.2% after posting higher March-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Fellow refiners and Nifty 50 components Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL.NS) and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (IOC.NS) gained 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India’s new coronavirus infections stayed below the 300,000 mark for the fifth straight day.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 4:46 AM UTCIndia reports 259,551 new coronavirus infections

India reported on Friday 259,551 new coronavirus infections over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 4,209.

IndiaIndian rescuers use ships, planes in search for 26 missing after cyclone
IndiaIndian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited
IndiaTwo AstraZeneca shots could be 85-90% effective, UK data suggests
IndiaCOVID fight could return ‘to square one’: experts sound vaccines alarm