Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content
Menu

IndiaIndian shares gain for fourth day, blue-chip earnings eyed

Reuters
2 minutes read

Indian shares climbed to their highest since mid-March on Thursday as investors looked past surging coronavirus cases at home and focused on earnings reports from blue-chip companies.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 1.12% to 15,031.1 by 0354 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 1.19% at 50,324.55.

Reliance Industries (RELI.NS), India's largest company by market value, rose as much as 2.4% to a three-week high, boosting the benchmark indexes.

The Financial Times reported on Wednesday that Saudi Aramco has held talks with Reliance about a cash-and-share deal for a stake in its refining and petrochemicals arm.

Benchmark Nifty 50 components Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS), Hindustan Unilever (HLL.NS), and Titan Company (TITN.NS) are slated to report results later in the day.

Asian shares were also higher after the U.S. Federal Reserve said it was too early to consider rolling back emergency support for the economy, and as U.S. President Joe Biden unveiled plans for a stimulus package.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 4:19 AM UTCIndia's coronavirus infections cross 18 million

India reported on Thursday a record rise in coronavirus cases and deaths over the last 24 hours, with its overall caseload rising above 18 million.

IndiaIndians rush for vaccines as coronavirus toll tops 200,000
IndiaU.S. to send more than $100 mln in COVID supplies to India
IndiaIndia's gold demand could falter in June quarter on COVID-19 lockdowns-WGC
IndiaIndian shares gain for fourth day, blue-chip earnings eyed

Indian shares climbed to their highest since mid-March on Thursday as investors looked past surging coronavirus cases at home and focused on earnings reports from blue-chip companies.