Indian shares gain as pharma stocks advance

BENGALURU, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares inched higher on Wednesday, with pharma stocks leading the rise after the country approved a COVID-19 pill, although gains were limited by year-end portfolio adjustments.

India has approved Merck's (MRK.N) COVID-19 pill and two more vaccines for emergency use as the world's second most populous country braces for a possible spike in coronavirus cases due to the rapidly spreading Omicron variant. read more

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.18% at 17,260 by 0408 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.1% to 57,967.36. The Nifty pharma index (.NIPHARM) was the top gainer, rising 0.7%.

India's market regulator on Tuesday strengthened rules for companies going public, potentially slowing some planned new issues, as it seeks to protect retail investors after a record year of initial public offerings (IPOs). read more

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.