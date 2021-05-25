Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

IndiaIndian shares gain on strong earnings; Asian Paints, Infosys shine

Reuters
2 minute read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Indian shares extended gains on Tuesday, as investor sentiment remained upbeat due to strong corporate earnings and some decline in domestic cases of the novel coronavirus.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.54% to 15,270.25 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 0.48% higher at 50,920.06.

Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) and Asian Paints Ltd (ASPN.NS) were the top boosts to the Nifty 50, gaining 0.86% and 2.68%, respectively.

Investors' appetite has been aided by a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases in India. The country on Tuesday posted 196,427 new cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths rose by 3,511. read more

In the broader Asian markets, shares climbed following a Wall Street rally overnight, while the dollar held near a fourth-month low as investors tempered fears about inflation-driven rate hikes.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

India

India · 4:43 AM UTCIndia posts lowest rise in daily COVID-19 cases since April 14

India on Tuesday posted 196,427 new coronavirus cases over the last 24 hours, its lowest daily rise in infections since April 14, while deaths from COVID-19 rose by 3,511.

IndiaIndian police visit Twitter office to serve notice about inquiry
IndiaWhatsApp tells Indian government user privacy is 'highest priority'
IndiaExplainer: What is 'black fungus' that is hitting India's COVID-19 patients?
IndiaIndia warns against mass farmers protest, citing COVID 'super-spreader' risk