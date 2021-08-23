Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares gain on tech boost, Asian rebound; Cadila jumps

The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai, India, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/Files

BENGALURU, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, buoyed by technology stocks and a rebound in Asian markets, while Cadila Healthcare jumped nearly 8% after the drugmaker's COVID-19 vaccine was approved for emergency use by the country.

By 0353 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.63% at 16,553.80, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.66% to 55,695.84. The indexes had lost 0.71% and 0.54% on Friday.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) jumped 1.40%, while pharma stocks (.NIPHARM) rose 1.2%, led by Cadila. India's drug regulator on Friday granted emergency use approval for the company's DNA COVID-19 vaccine — the world's first such shot against the novel coronavirus — in adults and children above 12 years.

Meanwhile, Asian shares bounced as a wave of bargain hunting swept beaten-down markets and China reported no new locally acquired COVID-19 cases for the first time since July.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

