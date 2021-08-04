Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

Indian shares hit all-time highs on financial, metals boost

A bird flies past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record highs on Wednesday, led by financial and metals sectors, as June-quarter corporate earnings momentum boosted investor sentiment.

By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.6% to 16,235 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.7% to 54,187.97.

The Nifty Financial Services Index (.NIFTYFIN) rose 0.9%, while the metals sub-index (.NIFTYMET) gained 1.5%. HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, rising 1.7%.

India's central bank begins its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday, where it is expected to leave interest rates at record lows for a seventh straight time on Friday. Markets are keeping an eye on liquidity measures taken by the central bank. read more

