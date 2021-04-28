Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
IndiaIndian shares hit near 3-week high after strong earnings reports

Reuters
2 minutes read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is pictured next to a police van in Mumbai, India, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui/File Photo

Indian shares rose for a third straight session on Wednesday, touching their highest level in nearly three weeks, as finance and automaker stocks gained after strong quarterly results.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.55% to 14,734.35 by 0349 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.59% at 49,234.4.

Shadow bank Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) climbed as much 3.5% to its highest since April 8 following a jump in its March-quarter profit. Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS), which is set to report its quarterly results later in the day, rose 2.7%. nFWN2MK0SD]

Two-wheeler maker TVS Motor Company (TVSM.NS) jumped 10% after beating profit estimates. Peers Hero MotoCorp (HROM.NS) and Bajaj Auto (BAJA.NS), both Nifty 50 components, rose 2.3% and 3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, S&P Global Ratings said the second COVID-19 wave in India poses downside risks to GDP and heightens the possibility of business disruptions, adding that the high number of infections presents a "significant contagion risk" to other geographies.

In other Asian markets, shares were mixed as investors stayed away from buying equities ahead of a closely-watched U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

