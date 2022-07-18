Indian shares hit one-week high on tech boost

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, led by gains in recently beaten-down information technology stocks, while a bounce in global equity markets also aided broader investor sentiment.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.8% at 16,176, as of 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.76% to 54,171.64. Both the indexes hit their highest since July 11.

Both the indexes fell more than 1% last week in their first weekly loss in four.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT), which is down more than 30% this year, gained 1.7% in early trade.

Asian shares inched higher following a much-needed bounce on Wall Street at the end of last week.

