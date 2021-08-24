Indian shares hit record closing highs as Bajaj Finserv soars

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Tuesday, led by a surge in Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) after the market regulator allowed the shadow bank to set up a mutual fund, while metal stocks bounced back after a four-day losing streak.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 0.78% at 16,624.60, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) ended 0.73% higher at 55,958.98.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) jumped as much as 8.6% to hit a record high before ending up 7.7%. Shares of peer Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) also ended higher, at 3.38%.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) advanced 1.67%, driven by a 2.3% gain in HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS). The financial services index (.NIFTYFIN) rose 1.39%. The Nifty metals index (.NIFTYMET) ended the session up 2.9%.

India's Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 ended the day 2% and 1.43% higher.

Among other stocks, shares of India's Optiemus Electronics (OPTI.NS) rose 4.9% after it partnered with Taiwan's Wistron Corp (3231.TW) to build smartphones and laptops. The partnership is expected to yield revenues of 380 billion rupees ($5.13 billion) over five years for Optiemus, the company said.

Shares of ABB India (ABB.NS) ended 1.31% higher after the company said it had expanded manufacturing capacity for low voltage motors by 20% at its Faridabad facility, which is powered by renewable energy.

Global equities, bond yields and oil rose on Tuesday as a bounce in China's tech sector, positive U.S. vaccination news and easing worries about the U.S. tapering stimulus lifted sentiment ahead of a speech later this week by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.