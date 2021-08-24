Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares hit record closing highs as Bajaj Finserv soars

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record closing highs on Tuesday, led by a surge in Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) after the market regulator allowed the shadow bank to set up a mutual fund, while metal stocks bounced back after a four-day losing streak.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) ended up 0.78% at 16,624.60, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) ended 0.73% higher at 55,958.98.

Shares of Bajaj Finserv (BJFS.NS) jumped as much as 8.6% to hit a record high before ending up 7.7%. Shares of peer Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) also ended higher, at 3.38%.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) advanced 1.67%, driven by a 2.3% gain in HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS). The financial services index (.NIFTYFIN) rose 1.39%. The Nifty metals index (.NIFTYMET) ended the session up 2.9%.

India's Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 ended the day 2% and 1.43% higher.

Among other stocks, shares of India's Optiemus Electronics (OPTI.NS) rose 4.9% after it partnered with Taiwan's Wistron Corp (3231.TW) to build smartphones and laptops. The partnership is expected to yield revenues of 380 billion rupees ($5.13 billion) over five years for Optiemus, the company said.

Shares of ABB India (ABB.NS) ended 1.31% higher after the company said it had expanded manufacturing capacity for low voltage motors by 20% at its Faridabad facility, which is powered by renewable energy.

Global equities, bond yields and oil rose on Tuesday as a bounce in China's tech sector, positive U.S. vaccination news and easing worries about the U.S. tapering stimulus lifted sentiment ahead of a speech later this week by Fed Chair Jerome Powell.

Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber

