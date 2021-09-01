Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

India

Indian shares hit record highs on financial gains, Q1 GDP jump

1 minute read

A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 3 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

BENGALURU, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit all-time highs on Wednesday, helped by financials and automaker stocks, and after data showed the economy grew more than 20% in the June-quarter.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.22% at 17,170.25 by 0347 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.24% to 57,687.67. Both the indexes had touched record highs in the last two sessions.

India's economy rebounded in the April-June quarter even as a devastating second wave of COVID-19 swept the country, with growth driven by a surge in manufacturing and higher consumer spending. read more

The data was in line with a Reuters poll forecast of 20.0%, compared with a record contraction of 24.4% in the same quarter a year earlier. read more

Axis Bank Ltd (AXBK.NS) and Bajaj Auto Ltd (BAJA.NS) were among the top performers on the Nifty 50.

In the broader market, Asian shares gave up some of their recent gains in cautious trading on worries about slowing global growth in several economies.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:18 AM UTC

India reports 41,965 new COVID-19 cases

India reported 41,965 new COVID-19 infections in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

India
Pollution likely to cut 9 years of life expectancy of 40% of Indians
India
Indian shares hit record highs on financial gains, Q1 GDP jump
India
Indian growth jumps in April-June, helped by looser pandemic curbs
India
MapmyIndia files draft papers for IPO

MapmyIndia, which powers Apple maps in India, has filed draft papers with the domestic market regulator for an initial public offering, with existing investors including Qualcomm and Zenrin Co offering up to 7.5 million shares.