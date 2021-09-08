Skip to main content

India

Indian shares inch lower; telecom stocks give up gains

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares lost ground on Wednesday afternoon, hurt by losses in heavyweights such as Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) and Wipro (WIPR.NS), while telecom stocks gave up gains after a source said the cabinet did not take up a proposal for telecom relief measures.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell as much as 0.62% to 17,254.20 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was down 0.61% at 57,924.80.

Both indexes were muted for most of the session until 0720 GMT.

