Indian shares track Asian peers higher; auto stocks rally

Gardeners work outside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai, India, August 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, April 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares followed Asian peers higher on Tuesday, snapping two sessions of sharp losses, with investors awaiting a set of earnings from domestic companies before placing fresh bets.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 1.32% at 17,179.55, as of 0440 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 1.31% to 57,321.57.

Both the indexes fell more than 1% in each of the last two sessions as prospects of aggressive rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve and surging inflation hit risk appetite.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

"We are seeing a phase of consolidation, our fundamentals have not changed and we will largely react in line with global stocks. So, we are seeing a rebound," said Ajit Mishra, vice president, research at Religare Broking.

"Unless we see some dramatic improvement on the global front, we don't expect a major directional move in domestic markets."

Asian shares rose on Tuesday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan (.MIAPJ0000PUS) adding 0.8%, though global growth fears stoked by China's stringent COVID-19 curbs and rate hike bets weighed on stocks.

In India, all major Nifty sub-indexes climbed, with the Nifty Auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) leading the pack with its 2.4% rise.

Car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MRTI.NS), which is set to post results later this week, rose 2% to a near eight-week high. Good earnings, positive demand outlook and new model newsflow should drive outperformance, Morgan Stanley said in a note.

Mahindra CIE Automotive (MAHN.NS) surged 10% after its March-quarter net profit jumped.

Nifty's fast-moving consumer goods sub-index (.NIFTYFMCG) jumped 1.7%, supported by a 4% surge in beverage maker United Breweries (UBBW.NS) ahead of results. The sub-index had shed 1.6% in the previous session.

Nifty components Bajaj Finance (BJFN.NS) and HDFC Life Insurance Co (HDFL.NS) were up 2.4% and 0.9% respectively, ahead of their March-quarter results.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.