Indian shares little changed; IndusInd Bank gains 5% on strong results

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, July 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares held steady on Thursday, supported by private lender IndusInd Bank after its quarterly profit surged, while technology stocks slid on weak results from IT services firm Wipro.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was mostly unchanged at 16,530, as of 0403 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was up 0.08% at 55,441.51. Both the indexes closed at a more than six-week high on Wednesday

Shares of IndusInd Bank (INBK.NS) added 4.8% after reporting a strong quarterly profit.

Wipro (WIPR.NS) fell as much as 2% after its June-quarter profit declined about 21%. read more

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) was the top drag, falling 0.7%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.