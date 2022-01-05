Indian shares little changed as tech stocks counter banking gains

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 50,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, January 21, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged early on Wednesday, with gains in financials offsetting losses in technology stocks, while a fresh round of COVID-19-related curbs across the nation kept investors cautious.

By 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.03% at 17,810.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.05% to 59,885.44 points.

Financial services provider Bajaj Finance (BJFS.NS) rose more than 2% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Nifty's bank index (.NSEBANK) extended gains to a fifth session, boosted by a near 6% jump in AU Small Finance Bank (AUFI.NS) after a strong quarterly update.

Top IT firms HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) and Infosys (INFY.NS) fell over 1% each and capped gains on the benchmark index early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities in India's top cities of New Delhi and Bengaluru put in place weekend curfews as COVID-19 cases continued to spike. read more

Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

