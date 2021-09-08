Skip to main content

India

Indian shares little changed as telecom gains offset energy weakness

1 minute read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is seen in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Indian shares were flat on Wednesday as losses in power transmission firms, including NTPC (NTPC.NS) and Power Grid Corp (PGRD.NS), were countered by telecom stocks on hopes that measures on the telecom sector will be discussed at a cabinet meeting.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was 0.06% higher at 17,371.75 by 0349 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.09% to 58,334.52.

Bharti Airtel Ltd (BRTI.NS), with a more than 1% jump, was up for a second session and the top gainer on the Nifty 50. Vodafone Idea Ltd (VODA.NS) rose nearly 6%.

India's telecoms department, among measures to improve health of the debt-laden sector, has proposed a four-year moratorium on adjusted gross revenue and spectrum payments besides a reduction in spectrum usage charge, prospectively, the Economic Times reported on Wednesday.

Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · September 7, 2021 · 6:49 AM UTC

India 'prepares for the worst' ahead of possible COVID-19 third wave

As COVID-19 cases and deaths exploded in India in April and May, New Delhi's premier Sir Ganga Ram Hospital and several others ran so short of oxygen that many patients in the capital suffocated.

India
Indian farmers stage protest outside Delhi against farm laws
India
Reopen schools or disaster looms, experts tell Indian authorities
India
Indian shares little changed as telecom gains offset energy weakness
India
Indian court backs shorter dose gap for those paying for AstraZeneca vaccine