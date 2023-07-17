Indian shares hit fresh record highs as earnings season kicks off

BENGALURU, July 17 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher to hit fresh all-time highs, aided by broad sectoral gains as earnings began trickling in, shrugging off weakness in Asian markets on lacklustre economic data from China.

The Nifty 50 (.NSEI) index rose as much as 0.24% to 19,612.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.19% to 66,189.50, as of 9:19 a.m. IST.

Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.