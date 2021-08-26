Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
India

Indian shares muted ahead of derivatives expiry; banks fall

BENGALURU, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Indian shares were little changed on Thursday as banking stocks that fell ahead of the expiry of monthly derivatives contracts were countered by a jump of more than 1% in heavyweight Reliance Industries.

By 0348 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was 0.07% lower at 16,622.25 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) slipped 0.11% to 55,886.4.

The Nifty Bank index (.NSEBANK) declined 0.5%, while conglomerate Reliance (RELI.NS) advanced as much as 1.1%.

Asian shares paused, while the U.S. S&P 500 (.SPX) closed at its 51st record high of the year, as investors focus on U.S. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech on Friday about tapering the central bank's bond-buying program.

Meanwhile, a Reuters poll of analysts found Indian economic growth likely touched a record high in the quarter through June, reflecting a very weak base last year and a rebound in consumer spending. India's GDP data set is due to be released on Aug. 31. read more

