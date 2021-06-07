Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Indian shares near record highs as parts of country ease lockdowns

People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, November 4, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File photo

Indian shares rose on Monday to hover near the record highs hit in the previous session, as some states eased lockdowns and daily COVID-19 cases in the country hit a two-month low.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) climbed 0.29% to 15,715.55 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) added 0.17% to 52,187.10 by 0446 GMT. Last week, both the indexes rose more than 1% each to notch their third straight weekly gain.

Energy and auto stocks also supported the Nifty 50 index, with the Nifty Energy index (.NIFTYENR) rising 1.29% and the Nifty Auto index (.NIFTYAUTO) jumping 1.07%.

"With lockdowns getting lifted and the economy coming back to normal, we remain optimistic on the market," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive of Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

While India's capital city New Delhi announced a partial easing of a lockdown, Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat relaxed curbs on commercial activities. read more

The country's richest state of Maharashtra, which saw the most infections during the second wave, plans to start easing in stages this week from a strict lockdown imposed in April.

Daily COVID-19 cases in India have seen a downward trend since early-May, with data over the weekend showing that fresh infections stayed below the 200,000-mark for over a week. On Monday, it reported 100,636 new cases, the lowest in two months. read more

Among other stocks, Bajaj Finance Ltd (BJFN.NS) fell 4.3% and was the top drag to the Nifty 50. The company said last week it expects the second COVID-19 wave impacting growth in assets under management of 40 billion rupees ($549.77 million) - 50 billion Indian rupees ($687.21 million) for the fiscal year 2022.

($1 = 72.7575 Indian rupees)

