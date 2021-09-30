Indian shares open flat as auto stocks offset gains in state-run banks

A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, January 31, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Thursday as auto stocks negated gains in public sector banks, with lingering concerns about global economic recovery also weighing on market sentiment.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.04% to 17,703.9 by 0350 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) was 0.05% lower at 59,384.8.

Indian equities were set to mark their fifth straight monthly gain as accommodative monetary policy and easing COVID-19 restrictions lifted investor sentiment.

Public sector banks (.NIFTYPSU) advanced 0.6%, driven by a 16% jump in Indian Overseas Bank (IOBK.NS) after the country's central bank took it out of the prompt corrective action framework over an improvement in its financial profile.

Auto stocks (.NIFTYAUTO) declined 0.3%, with Hero Motocorp (HROM.NS) falling 0.9% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50 index.

Shares in broader Asia were steady following multiple sessions of losses even as risks from China's worsening power crunch and a possible default by China Evergrande (3333.HK) loomed.

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.