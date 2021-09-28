Skip to main content

Indian shares open flat as tech erases energy gains

A general view of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai, India, September 24, 2021. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Tuesday, hovering near record highs scaled last week, as gains in auto and energy stocks countered losses in tech and real estate scrips.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.01% at 17,853.75 by 0352 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) eased 0.07% to 60,038.66.

Energy shares (.NIFTYENR) rose 0.7%, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50.

Tech stocks (.NIFTYIT) dropped more than 1%, with HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) shedding over 2% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50.

Broader Asian markets were trading lower as risks of a default by property giant China Evergrande (3333.HK) took centre stage again.

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

