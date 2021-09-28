India
Indian shares open flat as tech erases energy gains
BENGALURU, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Tuesday, hovering near record highs scaled last week, as gains in auto and energy stocks countered losses in tech and real estate scrips.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.01% at 17,853.75 by 0352 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) eased 0.07% to 60,038.66.
Energy shares (.NIFTYENR) rose 0.7%, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC.NS) among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50.
Tech stocks (.NIFTYIT) dropped more than 1%, with HCL Technologies (HCLT.NS) shedding over 2% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50.
Broader Asian markets were trading lower as risks of a default by property giant China Evergrande (3333.HK) took centre stage again.
