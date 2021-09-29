Skip to main content

India

Indian shares open lower on banking and tech losses

1 minute read

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building is reflected in the glasses of a man as he watches a large screen outside the facade of the building in Mumbai, February 1, 2020. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, moving further away from record highs scaled last week, as banking and technology stocks extended falls.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.51% to 17,657.95 by 0344 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.62% to 59,296.54.

Broader negative sentiment also weighed as economic uncertainties ahead of a scheduled tightening of U.S. monetary policy and deepening concerns over persistent inflation sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring.

Tech stocks (.NIFTYIT) fell for a third straight session, with Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) dropping 1.7% to lead losses on the Nifty 50.

Banks (.NSEBANK) also extended falls to slide 0.9%, with ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) losing 1.4% to lead losses on the sub-index.

Shares in broader Asia were also lower, as doubts about the pace of global economic recovery re-emerged and the risk of a default by China Evergrande (3333.HK) persisted.

Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

India

India · 4:09 AM UTC

Indian shares open lower on banking and tech losses

Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, moving further away from record highs scaled last week, as banking and technology stocks extended falls.

India
India expects tech cos will not use encryption as 'excuse'- official says
India
India unveils new rice variety to cut down on use of water, labour
India
India signals high oil prices will speed up transition to alternatives
India
India allows Serum Institute to enrol 7-11 year olds in Novavax COVID-19 vaccine trial