Indian shares open lower on banking and tech losses

BENGALURU, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, moving further away from record highs scaled last week, as banking and technology stocks extended falls.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was down 0.51% to 17,657.95 by 0344 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) fell 0.62% to 59,296.54.

Broader negative sentiment also weighed as economic uncertainties ahead of a scheduled tightening of U.S. monetary policy and deepening concerns over persistent inflation sent U.S. Treasury yields soaring.

Tech stocks (.NIFTYIT) fell for a third straight session, with Infosys Ltd (INFY.NS) dropping 1.7% to lead losses on the Nifty 50.

Banks (.NSEBANK) also extended falls to slide 0.9%, with ICICI Bank (ICBK.NS) losing 1.4% to lead losses on the sub-index.

Shares in broader Asia were also lower, as doubts about the pace of global economic recovery re-emerged and the risk of a default by China Evergrande (3333.HK) persisted.

