India

Indian shares open lower as conglomerate ITC weighs

A man walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, May 20, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, weighed down by consumer goods giant ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) as its profit slipped in the March quarter, while broader Asian stocks edged higher after data showed U.S. manufacturing activity rose in May.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) fell 0.19% to 15,545.50 by 0345 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) shed 0.25% to 51,800.02.

Cigarettes-to-hotels conglomerate ITC fell more than 2% and was the biggest drag to the Nifty 50. Financials stocks also declined, with mortgage lender HDFC Ltd (HDFC.NS) and ICICI Bank Ltd (ICBK.NS) falling 0.6% each.

HDFC has risen in the last six trading sessions out of eight.

Asian shares edged up to near three-month highs on Wednesday and global equities held steady near a record, as data showing higher U.S. manufacturing activity in May cheered investors looking for signs of a continued rebound in the world's largest economy. read more

