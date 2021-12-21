Indian shares pullback after steep fall last session as IT, metals rise

A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, February 28, 2020. REUTERS/Hemanshi Kamani

BENGALURU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Tuesday after tumbling as much as 3% in the previous session, helped by gains in information technology and metal stocks even as surging Omicron COVID-19 cases threaten global economic recovery.

The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 0.75% to 16,740 by 0346 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 0.86% at 56,300.28.

Investors have been keeping a tab on the spread of Omicron variant and associated restrictions, as New Zealand delayed the planned reopening of its international border and several other countries reimposed social distancing measures. read more

Shares of Adani Enterprises (ADEL.NS) rose 1.5% after the company was awarded infrastructure projects worth 170.85 billion rupees.

The Nifty IT index (.NIFTYIT) rose 1.2%, while the metals index (.NIFTYMET) gained 1.7%.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.