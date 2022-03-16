Indian shares rebound on boost from banks, automakers; Fed in focus

BENGALURU, March 16 (Reuters) - Indian shares rose more than 1% on Wednesday, with banking and automobile stocks leading the rebound in broad-based buying, as investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy decision.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) rose 1.39% to 16,894.25 by 0351 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) gained 1.48% to 56,601.68.

The Fed's two-day meeting will end later in the day, where the central bank is widely expected to raise its benchmark overnight interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Domestic investors will be keeping a close eye on the Fed's tone and commentary and what it would mean for emerging economies.

So far this year, a combination of overvaluation fears, consistent selling by foreign investors, a miss on economic growth estimates and the Russia-Ukraine conflict has pushed both the Nifty and Sensex down 2.8% each.

In Mumbai trading on Wednesday, all the major sub-indexes were up, with the Nifty Bank Index (.NSEBANK) and the Nifty Auto Index (.NIFTYAUTO) adding 1.93% and 1.71%, respectively.

Food delivery firm Zomato (ZOMT.NS) gained as much as 4.5%, a day after a report said it had reached a merger agreement with instant-delivery startup Blinkit. read more

Broader Asian markets were higher, helped by a rebound in battered Chinese stocks.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.