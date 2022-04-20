Indian shares rebound as tech stocks, HDFC Bank offer support
BENGALURU, April 20 (Reuters) - Indian shares regained some lost ground on Wednesday after a sharp sell-off in the previous session, as beaten-down HDFC Bank and technology stocks eked out gains, with investors awaiting key corporate earnings amid concerns about runaway inflation.
The NSE Nifty 50 index (.NSEI) was up 0.63% at 17,079.25, as of 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex (.BSESN) rose 0.73% to 56,880.74.
Both the indexes fell sharply in the final hour of trading on Tuesday after Russia said it was starting a new stage of what it calls its special military operation in Ukraine.
Most of Nifty's major sub-indexes were trading higher early on Wednesday, with Nifty's IT sub-index (.NIFTYIT) snapping eight sessions of losses to rise 0.9%.
Private-sector lender HDFC Bank (HDBK.NS) rose 1%, after sliding for nine consecutive sessions.
Reliance Industries (RELI.NS) jumped 1.3%, a day after Reliance Brands said it had signed a deal to buy a 51% stake in fashion label Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.
Shares of ICICI Securities (ICCI.NS) added 1.2% ahead of reporting March-quarter results.
Meanwhile, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) cut its growth forecast for India for FY23 by 80 basis points to 8.2%.
